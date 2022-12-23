StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

