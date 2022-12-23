Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

