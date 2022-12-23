StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of The9

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

