Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $210.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.