FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $164.35, but opened at $172.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. FedEx shares last traded at $169.39, with a volume of 52,339 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $154,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

