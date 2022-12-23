U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the typical volume of 5,312 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

