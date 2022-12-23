Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares were up 9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 23,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 934,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

