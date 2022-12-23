Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $10.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.40. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

