The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

Shares of BNS opened at C$48.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.63. The company has a market cap of C$57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

