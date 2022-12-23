FY2024 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Boosted by KeyCorp

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of MKSI opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.