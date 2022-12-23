National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

NA stock opened at C$91.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.56. The stock has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

