The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of TD opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,170,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,142,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,704,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 428,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 674,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

