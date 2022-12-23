Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.