Critical Survey: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirkland’s and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 198.17%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -5.55% -33.63% -5.46% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $558.18 million 0.07 $22.03 million ($2.32) -1.41 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.70 $67.46 million $19.16 14.38

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Kirkland’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 361 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

