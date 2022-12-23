Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Equinix pays out 162.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Equinix and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.84% 6.41% 2.45% Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 5.58% 10.38% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 12 1 2.78 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $757.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Equinix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.64 billion 9.14 $500.19 million $7.65 85.63 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.25 -$850,000.00 ($0.91) -5.47

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

