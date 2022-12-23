Berenberg Bank Cuts Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

