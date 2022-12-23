Head-To-Head Comparison: RXO (NYSE:RXO) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RXO and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuniu $66.90 million 3.20 -$19.07 million ($0.27) -6.11

Profitability

RXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

This table compares RXO and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -97.58% -11.55% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RXO and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 7 5 0 2.42 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Tuniu.

Summary

RXO beats Tuniu on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO



RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Tuniu



Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

