BMO Capital Markets Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEYUF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KEYUF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.