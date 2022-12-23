TD Securities Lowers Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Hold

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

