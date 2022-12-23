TD Securities Increases Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$14.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

