BMO Capital Markets Increases Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$17.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

SAWLF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

