Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shawcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

