TD Securities Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Buy

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.