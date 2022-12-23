The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $166.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,252,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.51. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

