Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 199.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 156.70 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

About Serco Group

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £3,204,500 ($3,892,735.67).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

