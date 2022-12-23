The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

