Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) PT at GBX 95.80

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.16).

Several research firms have issued reports on ITV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,887.07).

ITV Price Performance

ITV Company Profile

ITV opened at GBX 73.42 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 611.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.25. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

