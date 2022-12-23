Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $435.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $347.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

