Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $51.75

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $585.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

