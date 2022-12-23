Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $51.75

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
VSE Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $585.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.