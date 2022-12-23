Contrasting Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 13.99% 16.27% 1.20% HomeStreet 25.58% 14.28% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 1 4.00 HomeStreet 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $111.20 million 5.56 $27.00 million $2.61 18.26 HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.37 $115.42 million $4.46 5.96

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats HomeStreet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

