Comparing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 48.44% 14.13% 9.07% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 129.48%.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.46 $1.89 billion $2.84 2.36 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Rating)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.