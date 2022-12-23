Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Financial Survey

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Excellon Resources and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.36%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.40 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.43 McEwen Mining $136.50 million 2.04 -$56.71 million ($1.37) -4.28

This table compares Excellon Resources and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49% McEwen Mining -54.03% -16.34% -11.91%

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

