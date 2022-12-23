SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SunPower by 37.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 119,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunPower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 523.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.80. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

