Comparing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.18 $12.29 million $0.17 36.35 CV $11.77 million 0.23 -$12.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and CV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73% CV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California. CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc.

