Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) versus Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Financial Survey

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -30.55% Rockley Photonics -3,061.94% -589.47% -104.40%

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,578.78%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Tempo Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Rockley Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 2.31 -$168.01 million ($1.48) -0.10

Tempo Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockley Photonics.

Summary

Tempo Automation beats Rockley Photonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.