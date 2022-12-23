TD Securities Upgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to “Buy”

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

TOY stock opened at C$33.49 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$51.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

