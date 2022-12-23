Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at C$87.82 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

