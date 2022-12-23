Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

