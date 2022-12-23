General Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 106,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 67,570 put options.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

