Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 78,418 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,791 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,103 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.42. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

