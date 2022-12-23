Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE BDT opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.95.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

