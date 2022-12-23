Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.

RY stock opened at C$127.73 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$176.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.68.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

