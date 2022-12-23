Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %
RY stock opened at C$127.73 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$176.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
