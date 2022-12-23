TD Securities Downgrades Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) to Hold

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

