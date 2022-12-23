CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.69.

CI Financial Stock Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$28.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.16.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

