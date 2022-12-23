Brokers Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.95.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.