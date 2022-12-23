Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$156.39.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.20 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.57.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

