Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$44.42 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.