Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Set at C$17.00 by Eight Capital

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 5.7 %

AYA stock opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$954.51 million and a PE ratio of -252.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.67.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

