IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

IMG opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

