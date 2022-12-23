FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

NYSE:CM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

